RICHMOND, Va. -- Serenity Saints seek to lend support to families in our area. Deborah Johnston, founder of the organization joined us live to share more about the Serenity Saint Angels Afternoon Tea happening tomorrow, December 7th at 3 p.m. at the Westwood Club. For more information, give them a call 804-562-5777 or visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SERENITY SAINTS*}