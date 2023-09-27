Senior Connections’ Annual "Empty Plate Luncheon" 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Senior Connections is excited to announce the details of its annual "Empty Plate Luncheon," taking place at the Bon Secours Training Facility on October 13th. Joining us to share more is Amy Strite, Executive Director at Senior Connections and Matt Paxton. For more information, visit seniorconnections-va.org/emptyplate.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 17:20:45-04
