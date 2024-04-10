Everywhere You Are: Upload a Photo or Video for Our Show

Submit a photo or video below for "Everywhere You Are" and then watch "Virginia This Morning" on CBS 6 weekdays at 9 a.m. to see if your submission is selected. Good Luck!

Upload a Photo or Video for Your Friends at "Virginia This Morning" Your Name Your Email Upload Your Photo or Video Caption for Your Photo or Video: Do you own the rights to this photo? If so, does WTVR CBS 6 have your permission to use this image/video worldwide, without compensation, on air and online across all Scripps properties, platforms and partners, now and in the future? Yes No Captcha Submit

You can also message us your photo via the show's Facebook and Instagram pages at @VirginiaThisMorning.

However, we will need to confirm that you own all rights to the picture/video that you submitted and that WTVR CBS 6 has your permission to use the image/video worldwide, without compensation, on air and online across all Scripps properties, platforms and partners, now and in the future.