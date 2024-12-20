See and shop the McMasterpieces exhibition at Crossroads Art Center

RICHMOND, Va. -- When you think of McDonald’s, what comes to mind? The Golden Arches? The fries? Artists shared their best interpretations for a themed all media show called “McMasterpieces” that you can see and shop now at Crossroads Art Center. An added bonus? It benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond. Visit through January 5th or check it out online. Click here for more information.

Watch our extended interview with Jenni Kirby of Crossroads Art Center on the Virginia This Morning Facebook page below.