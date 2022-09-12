Watch Now
SCORE Mentoring 

Bill sat down with Kathy Kowalski, SCORE Richmond Chapter Co-Chairperson and Ames Russell, Founder/CEO of AR's Hot Southern Honey who shared their insight.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Sep 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Mentorship is a great way to learn and take your business to the next level. Bill sat down with Kathy Kowalski, SCORE Richmond Chapter Co-Chairperson and Ames Russell, Founder/CEO of AR's Hot Southern Honey who shared their insight. For more information, visit the score mentoring website. Connect with them on at facebook.com/SCORERichmond, twitter.com/score___richmond, instagram.com/scorerichmond, linkedin.com/company/score-mentors-richmond.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SCORE MENTORING*}

