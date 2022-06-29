Say cheese! It's National Camera Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- June 29th is National Camera Day! Today, most of us carry a camera with us at all times in our cell phone. But camera technology has changed so much over the years.

We got a look inside Staunton's Camera Heritage Museum, which touts itself as the largest camera museum that's open to the public in the country. With more than 6,500 cameras (and counting), this unique collection dates back to the 19th century.

The museum's mission is to share with the public a glimpse into the fascinating story of photography.

Bob Brown worked as a photographer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch for more than 50 years before retiring earlier this year. He's also served on the board of the Camera Heritage Museum. Brown talked with us about how he's been able to document decades of Virginia history, using decades of evolving technology.

