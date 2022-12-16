Saxon Shoes collecting 'Shoes For The Needy'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shoes For The Needy is a campaign from Saxon Shoes to help those less fortunate with footwear during the cold and wet winter season — and you can help!

They're in need of new and gently-used closed up shoes, athletic shoes and boots for men, women and children. They are collecting donations through Christmas Eve.

After the collection period, Saxon Shoes distributes the footwear into the community, working closely with the Salvation Army, Goodwill, CCC, St. Joseph's Villa and Goochland Cares.

Saxon Shoes thanks the community for all their support over the past 30 years of Shoes For The Needy.

Click here for more information and drop-off locations. Saxon Shoes is located at 11800 W. Broad Street #2750. Give the team a call at 804-549-5020.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SAXON SHOES*}