Savory Chaffles from the Virginia Egg Council

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Council is here to share a savory option perfect for any time of day…chaffles! For more information and more great recipes visit the Virginia Egg Council website.
Garlic & Herb Chaffle
1 egg
1/3 – ½ cup shredded cheese (mozzarella, pepper jack, etc., or non-dairy cheese)
1 Tbsp regular or almond flour - use 2 Tbsp if you want a firmer chaffle
Flavors (1/2 tsp each of garlic powder, dried oregano and parsley and 1/8 tsp. salt) or your own mix
- Turn on waffle iron
- In medium bowl, whisk egg, cheese, flour, flavors.
- Spray waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray and spoon the batter in (use half batter for each of two chaffles in a mini waffle maker or the entire amount in a regular waffle iron to get one).
- Cook until golden.
- Serve with added cheese; chopped tomatoes & avocados; salsa; serve plain; or use two to make a sandwich.
Makes 1 serving of 2 small chaffles (using a mini waffle maker) or 1 larger chaffle (using a waffle iron)
Dairy Free (and Gluten Free) Chaffle
2 eggs
1 T. mayonnaise
1 Tbsp almond flour
1 Tbsp gelatin powder (comes in packets)
Pinch sea salt
Blend all ingredients together and prepare as above.
Makes 3 small Chaffles – Nice with syrup or for sandwiches