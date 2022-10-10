Savory Chaffles from the Virginia Egg Council

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Council is here to share a savory option perfect for any time of day…chaffles! For more information and more great recipes visit the Virginia Egg Council website .

Garlic & Herb Chaffle

1 egg

1/3 – ½ cup shredded cheese (mozzarella, pepper jack, etc., or non-dairy cheese)

1 Tbsp regular or almond flour - use 2 Tbsp if you want a firmer chaffle

Flavors (1/2 tsp each of garlic powder, dried oregano and parsley and 1/8 tsp. salt) or your own mix

Turn on waffle iron

In medium bowl, whisk egg, cheese, flour, flavors.

Spray waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray and spoon the batter in (use half batter for each of two chaffles in a mini waffle maker or the entire amount in a regular waffle iron to get one).

Cook until golden.

Serve with added cheese; chopped tomatoes & avocados; salsa; serve plain; or use two to make a sandwich.

Makes 1 serving of 2 small chaffles (using a mini waffle maker) or 1 larger chaffle (using a waffle iron)

Dairy Free (and Gluten Free) Chaffle

2 eggs

1 T. mayonnaise

1 Tbsp almond flour

1 Tbsp gelatin powder (comes in packets)

Pinch sea salt

Blend all ingredients together and prepare as above.

Makes 3 small Chaffles – Nice with syrup or for sandwiches

