Save the Date: Zero Hour featuring Jason Marks

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Wednesday, March 29th. That’s opening night for Zero Hour at Weinstein JCC’s Jewish Family Theatre. The play will run for a limited engagement through April 2.

Zero Hour is a one-man play about theatre legend, Zero Mostel, and the events that shaped his life and career. It was written by Jim Brochu.

Popular local actor Jason Marks will take on the role and Debra Clinton will direct.

Opening night: Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30pm

Additional performances: March 30 at 7:30pm; April 1 at 8:30pm; April 2 at 2pm

Click here for more details and ticket information. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.