Save the Date: 'Wrapped in Love' with Jill's Blankets

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Monday, February 13. That’s when Jill’s Blankets will hold its Wrapped in Love event. Volunteers will gather to make polar fleece blankets for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Jill’s Blankets began in memory of Jill Ward, who made blankets for fellow patients.

After she passed away in 2013, Jill’s friends and family carried on the effort.

“Jill would have loved to see these folks coming together and having a great time and doing something that’s very helpful to chemo patients all over the greater Richmond area,” said Mike Ward, Jill’s husband and Jill's Blankets board member.

To date, volunteers have cut and tied 4,570 of the blankets!

The upcoming event is an opportunity for volunteers – both old and new – to make a difference.

Join Jill’s Blankets for their Wrapped in Love blanket-making event on Monday, February 13 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Here is the schedule:

9:30am to 12pm (cutting)

2 to 4pm (cutting and tying)

6 to 8pm (cutting and tying)

Click here to learn more about Jill’s Blankets and how you can volunteer or donate.