Save the Date: VisArts' Craft + Design

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for October 14-16! That's when The Visual Arts Center of Richmond will host its 58th annual Craft + Design event at Main Street Station.

It's the 58th year for this popular contemporary craft show. The event draws more than 10,000 people and showcases the work of more than 150 nationally-recognized artists and local makers.

"It really is one of the most important craft shows, really in the eastern half of the United States," said VisArts executive director Stefanie Fedor. "We travel a lot to other shows so we can meet artists and invite them to Richmond. We work hard to make sure we know what's happening in the art world, in the craft world, and that we're inviting those artists to come here to Richmond."

Fedor says there is something for everyone at the event — including a Hardywood beer garden in the middle, a free family art-making wing and food from Goatocado and Alamo BBQ.

"It is a way to celebrate artists and makers but also a way to just come out and feel the creativity that's in our city and that's happening right now across our nation," said Fedor.

Proceeds benefit VisArts, which is a nonprofit.

Please click here for more information and to get tickets.