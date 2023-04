RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Thursday, April 13th. That’s when VCU choral ensembles will present their spring concert, “Voices of the Waters.”

All the choral music featured will celebrate the beauty and power of water.

The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. at the Sonia Vlahcevic Concert Hall at VCU’s W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts.

The show is free and open to the public.

Watch the video above to hear from Dr. Chris Hansen, assistant professor of choral music at VCU.