Save the Date: VCU Commonwealth Singers and Yale Glee Club concert

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, January 14. That's when VCU's Commonwealth Singers and the Yale Glee Club will present a concert at Grace and Holy Trinity Church in Richmond. It begins at 3 p.m.

Under the direction of Christopher Hansen, the VCU Commonwealth Singers will perform a diverse and engaging program of choral selections that span several styles.

The Yale Glee Club is Yale's principal undergraduate chorus and oldest musical organization. Under the direction of Jeffrey Douma, the Yale Glee Club will perform a wide array of exciting choral repertoire, from the music of Johannes Brahms to newly commissioned works by Karen Siegel and Ayanna Woods, songs from world folk traditions, and traditional college songs.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Grace & Holy Trinity Church is located at 8 North Laurel Street in Richmond.