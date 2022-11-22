Save the Date: VCU choral concert

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Wednesday, November 30. That’s when VCUarts and VCUmusic will present the Choral Department's Fall Concert.

It will take place at 7 p.m. in the W. E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts on the Monroe Park Campus of VCU.

The event is free and open to the public.

The concert will also feature new VCU Choral Director, Dr. Christopher Hansen. He’s new to the university and the area.

“One thing that I really love about Richmond is the music and the arts and the culture that’s represented here and the vast diversity of that and how celebrated it is,” said Hansen. “When the opportunity came up to for me to work in the City of Richmond at VCU, I knew this was a place I wanted to be.”

Hansen is encouraging everyone to come out and enjoy the performance.

“I think music has the capacity to positively influence the human condition,” he said. “I think that all audience members will experience a transformative listening experience and visual experience. They’ll feel love over all. They’ll feel peace. They’ll feel acceptance, but they’ll also celebrate joy.”

Click here for more information and click here to watch the event online.