Save the Date: upcoming events in Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. -- Petersburg is hosting an upcoming housing summit. It’s a two-part series to learn about and share agency information on homelessness and affordable housing (part one) and then develop solutions (part two).

Part one is Wednesday, July 20 from 2-5pm. The public can view the meeting via live stream by clicking here. Part two is set for August 10.

Petersburg will also have a Citizens Academy focused on Virginia’s new laws and what they mean for residents. Sen. Joe Morrissey and Del. Kim Taylor will discuss the changes. The event is July 24 from 2-4pm at Petersburg Public Library, located at 201 W. Washington Street.