Save the Date: Unity Ride 4 Sickle Cell

The 14th annual event will take place on May 6, 2023.
Posted at 11:04 AM, May 01, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, May 6! That’s when the annual Unity Ride 4 Sickle Cell will take place. This is the 14th year of the event, organized by the Sickle Cell Bike Committee and the MCV Foundation.

The goal is the heighten the awareness of sickle cell disease and raise $20,000 for research and supportive services for patients and their families.

Registration is $30. The event begins at Zion Baptist Church (225 Byrne Street in Petersburg) and ends at Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Boulevard). It’s from 9 to 11 a.m.

If you’d like to make a donation, write a check to MCV Foundation. In the memo box, write Unity Ride 4 Sickle Cell and send to P.O. Box 980234, Richmond, VA 23298. Or call Sandee at 804-400-5473.

