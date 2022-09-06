Save the Date: The 62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for September 9 and 10! That's when the Armenian Food Festival returns to Richmond. It's your chance to taste everything from shish kabobs to meat pies to mouth-watering pastries and more.

The festival is in its 62nd year. It features food that is lovingly prepared by members of the St. James Armenian Church. It will also feature traditional music and dancing, plus Armenian beer and wine.

The festival is Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 from 11:30am to 9:30pm both days. Admission is free. Just pay as you go.

It will take place at St. James Armenian Church, located at 834 Pepper Avenue in Richmond.

Click here to visit the festival website for more information.