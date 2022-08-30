Save the Date: Swing for Pink Charity Golf Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Monday, October 3rd! That’s when Reach Out for Life will have its 5th annual Swing for Pink Charity Golf Tournament.

The event raises money to provide free mammograms for women who need them in our community.

“The free mammography outreach program of Reach Out for Life has provided free mammograms in the Greater Richmond region for 14 years. We’ve helped thousands of women who otherwise probably couldn’t get a mammogram at all,” said Reach Out for Life’s executive director Norah Lind. “Everyone knows someone who has had breast cancer. Most of us have someone in our family or someone very dear to us.”

Jenny Riegel is this year’s tournament chair.

“People are so willing to support it. So the spirit behind it, to me, has been amazing,” said Riegel. “It is a lot of fun and everyone is there for the cause and in remembrance of or celebration of somebody, so it’s really heartwarming and festive.”

Swing for Pink will take place at Hunting Hawk Golf Club in Glen Allen. The format is a four-player scramble (men’s, mixed and ladies’ teams welcome) with a shotgun start.

Registration is at 11 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 12 p.m. The event will take place rain or shine.

It’s $125 per player and $50 for 10 team mulligans.

CBS 6 will be participating with a team. Anchor Greg McQuade will serve as emcee. Late CBS 6 anchor Stephanie Rochon will be remembered at the event. She passed away of cancer in 2015 and was passionate about the fight against breast cancer.

Please click here for more information about how to donate or sign up. And click here to learn more about the important work Reach Out for Life is doing in our community.