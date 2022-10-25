Save the Date: SPARCFest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, October 29th. That's when SPARC will host its SPARCFest Fall Festival.

It's a family-friendly event filled with activities for everyone to enjoy. There will be food trucks, games, arts and crafts, plus stage performances from the youth touring ensemble and LIVE ARTS super group.

SPARC has been in Richmond for more than 40 years and aims to provide exceptional arts education to young people.

"It's really an exciting opportunity for youth to get to be creative and get to move and get to dance and sing and create new things," said Maura Sinnenberg, LIVE ART program director.

Organizers say the upcoming event is a way to celebrate their students and families and give people a chance to learn more about SPARC's programs and mission.

"A lot of our current youth and families will say and attest that SPARC programming makes them feel better [and] makes them feel like they can be themselves. This fall festival will be no different," said development coordinator Victoria Jackson. "They'll be able to come, have a good time, but also experience the magic of SPARC. Even if they aren't currently taking classes, they'll get to know who we are and be part of the SPARC family."

SPARCFest is free and open to the public. It will take place rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th. It will be held in SPARC's back parking lot, located at 2106 N. Hamilton St. in Richmond.

