Save the Date: ‘Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Calling all cosmic adventurers! Save the date for May 27! That’s when “Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience” opens at the Science Museum of Virginia!

Climb aboard part of a life size replica of an orbiting space station and get hands-on with exciting experiments. This immersive exhibition highlights the remarkable engineering feats required to survive off-world adventures. Don’t miss this awe-inspiring exhibition!

Ready your spacesuit and set your course to the Science Museum this weekend!

For more information, click here to visit the Science Museum of Virginia’s website and click here to visit the Summer of Space website to learn more about other out-of-this-world space exhibitions on display in Richmond.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SCIENCE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA*}