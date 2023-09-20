Save the Date: Social Club RVA

RICHMOND, Va. -- Social Club RVA blends the love of food with the love of new connections. We sat down with founders, Gianna Stanley and Melisa Ross who shared more about the dinner events. Join them for their free meet-up at Benchtop Brewery happening Saturday, September 23rd at 1:30 pm. They are also hosting their September dinner at LUNCH SUPPER on Tuesday, September 26th. For ticket information and more, visit their website or connect with them on Instagram.

