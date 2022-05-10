Save the Date: Sleeves for Support

RICHMOND, Va. -- During your next visit to McDonald’s you can pick up a new large koozie and give back to the community!

It’s called Sleeves for Support. Each drink sleeve costs just $5 and will benefit the work of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Richmond, which supports families of children receiving medical treatment in our area.

“This is a really simple, low-cost way that you can show families who are going through a trying time that you’re there supporting them,” said RMHC Richmond executive director Kerry Blumberg.

RMHC Richmond supports nearly 10,000 families each year.

The Sleeves for Support will be available until August 1, or whenever stores sell out. They’re also available in Norfolk and Charlottesville.

