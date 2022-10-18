Save the Date: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Centennial

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for November 12th! That’s when Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. marks 100 years of sisterhood, service and scholarship.

The sorority was founded at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. Today, there are chapters across the country and across the world.

Based in the Richmond area, The Iota Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is preparing some special events to recognize the milestone.

“It’s 100 years of celebrating greater service, greater progress,” said alumnae chapter president Shauna Hooker. “We are honored to be here and reflect on all of the service opportunities we’ve had to give back to our community as well as the sisterhood.”

Marian J. Martin has been a member for 62 years.

“Every minute I’ve looked forward to doing service activities with the sorority, with my sisters,” said Martin. “It makes a big difference when you can work with people you enjoy being with.”

Patrice Randall is serving as centennial chairperson. She says they are hosting three main events to mark the occasion.

They will be worshipping together on Nov. 13 at Village of Faith. There is a Day of Service planned for Nov. 19 where they will provide families with all the ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving meal. And on Nov. 5, they will have a celebratory gala called ‘A RHOyal Centennial Affair’ at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. You do not need to be a member to attend the gala, but you do need a ticket!

Click here for more information about the sorority and their upcoming celebrations. Click here for tickets to the gala.

Watch both videos above to hear more about the centennial and sisterhood from the members.