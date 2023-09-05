Save the Date: Safe Harbor's Walk to End It

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Safe Harbor’s Walk to End It on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Libbie Mill's Pier and help make a difference in the lives of those who have experienced human trafficking.

Registration check in is at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

Safe Harbor operates the only shelter program in Central Virginia for adults who have experienced human trafficking. Signing up for the walk is one way to support their important work.

Click here for more information about the event and click here to learn more about Safe Harbor Shelter.