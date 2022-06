RICHMOND, Va. -- The RVA Reggae Jerk Fest is back – bigger and better! It’s happening at Brown’s Island in Richmond on Saturday, July 9th from 12 to 9:30pm.

There will be five live bands, a DJ, ten jerk vendors and more than 30 flavors of Caribbean rum.

This year’s event is dedicated to important reggae icons who have passed in recent years.

Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the gate. Click here for tickets and more information.