Save the Date: Richmond SPCA's 21st Annual Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, March 25. That’s when the Richmond SPCA will hold its 21st Annual Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party, presented by Holiday Barn Pet Resorts.

They’re inviting you to sign up, join the fun and help raise money to support thousands of homeless pets and fund lifesaving programs.

Sign up through March 1st to take advantage of the early-bird pricing!

The first 1,000 people to register for the race will receive a T-shirt, medal and other special items.

The event is taking place at the Richmond SPCA, located at 2519 Hermitage Road in Richmond.

Here’s the schedule of events:

10 a.m. – 5K

11 a.m. – Little Paws Fun Run

11:30 a.m. – Dog Jog

12-5 p.m. – FREE Block Party

Click here for more information and to register.