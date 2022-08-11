Save the Date: Richmond Oktoberfest

RICHMOND, Va. -- The long wait is over! Save the date for Friday, October 7th and Saturday, October 8th. That’s when Richmond Oktoberfest returns for the 52nd year!

You’ll want to get your tickets soon because they’re offering an advanced price of $12 until August 31st. Beginning September 1st, tickets will be $15 each. Children 15 and younger get in free.

The Richmond Oktoberfest is known for being the most authentic German folk fest in Virginia.

You can join in on the fun, the food, the drinks, the dancing, the entertaining and more!

The 52nd Richmond Oktoberfest will take place at the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway. It’s happening from 6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, October 7th and from 3 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 8th.

