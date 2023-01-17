Save the Date: Richmond Moon Market

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, January 21. That’s the next Richmond Moon Market.

The Richmond Moon Market is a “curated craft and wellness market bringing together central Virginia’s weirdest, wildest and most wonderful artists, healers and craft persons in one place.”

The upcoming market will be held indoors at Stone Brewing Co., which is located at 4300 Williamsburg Avenue in Richmond. It will take place from 12 to 5 p.m.

