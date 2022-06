RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the Date for June 11th! That's when the Richmond Collector Car Show and Swap Meet returns to St. Joseph's Villa.

It's the 53rd year of the event. This year's theme is 'The Evolution of the Sports Car.'

The event will take place from 8am to 3pm. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free.

