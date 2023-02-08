Save the Date: Richmond Ballet presents Ma Cong's ‘Firebird' alongside George Balanchine's 'Serenade'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for February 17, 18 and 19. That’s when Richmond Ballet will return to Dominion Energy Center to present Firebird with Serenade.

The production marks the East Coast premiere of Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong’s Firebird and will be paired with Serenade by legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Both works will be accompanied by the Richmond Symphony playing the music of Igor Stravinsky and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, respectively.

We spoke with Richmond Ballet company dancer Naomi Wilson about the upcoming performances and versatility of the team. She will be a princess in Firebird and dancing a principal role in Serenade.

“I think it keeps it very interesting for our audiences to see one piece, have an intermission and then come back and see us do something completely different,” said Wilson. “Serenade is a classic that people will probably recognize the music and the costumes. They’ve seen it for many years. And when you put that with a newer work that’s a bit more modern, I think it creates a really fun evening for everyone.”

Tickets to Firebird with Serenade start at $25. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here, over the phone at 804-344-0906 x224 or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office located at 407 East Canal Street, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to visit the website for Richmond Ballet.