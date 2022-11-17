Save the Date: register for free art class for people with dementia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Monday, November 21. That's when registration opens for the next session of Opening Minds Through Art (OMA) at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

It’s a FREE program for those living with dementia and their caregivers, who can often feel isolated and unsupported.

While the elders go into a traditional OMA art session, the caregivers gather to receive some practical resources (medical, legal, social work, etc.) and camaraderie.

K Alferio is president at The Cultural Arts Center. She says there are more than 40,000 people in our area who serve as caregivers.

“It’s very isolating to be caring for someone with dementia. You might have questions, legal questions, medical questions or just want some respite and to be able to be with other people who are in the same boat,” she said. “That’s what it does in addition to exposing people to art, which in every study we see art really does truly open minds.”

Alferio says OMA participants create abstract art, which is a no-fail technique.

“People with dementia are locked within themselves. There’s a person in there that wants to express themselves and art is the perfect way to do it,” she said. “Their whole spirit is lifted because of the art.”

Beginning Thursday, November 17, you have a chance to enjoy artwork created by participants in OMA’s first session. The grand opening of the Opening Minds Through Art exhibit is at 6 p.m. It will be on display at The Cultural Arts Center for all to enjoy. Admission is free.

If you know someone who could benefit from this free program, please spread the word.

The next OMA session:

Fridays, January 13-February 3 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Saturdays, January 14-February 4 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Registration begins on Monday, November 21.

Requests for registration forms go to Cindy Rinker, 804-261-6205, education@artsglenallen.com.

OMA is a certified program through SCRIPPS Gerontology Center at Miami University.

Click here to learn more about The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, which is located at 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen.

