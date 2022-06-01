Save the Date: ¿Qué Pasa? Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- The ¿Qué Pasa? Festival returns in person this year! The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host the annual event June 11.

Enjoy the art, culture, food, and traditions of Latin American and Hispanic countries! This cultural festival brings together the irresistible rhythm of music, the zest of culture, exquisite food, artisans from all over Latin America, and special educational experiences for students and families.

The festival is June 11 from 11am to 9pm between 300 S. 12th Street to Virginia Street and the Canal Walk and Basin.

