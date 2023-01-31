Save the Date: Petersburg Symphony Orchestra cabaret and fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, February 11. That’s when Petersburg Symphony Orchestra presents the 9th Annual Perfectly Marvelous Cabaret and Silent Auction Fundrasier.

It will feature Just’s Friends Show Band representing the Brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and renowned vocalist Keyona.

The event will take place at VSU Gateway Event Center at Virginia State University on February 11th from 7 to 11 p.m.

“We hope guests will experience a wonderful evening of elegance at Virginia State University,” said Petersburg Symphony Orchestra executive director Brian C. Little, Sr. “We hope the guests that come will be able to sit back, relax and listen to the music and remember some of the old school beats as well as get up and shake a leg or two and have a wonderful meal as well as a glass of wine or two. There are things on our auction table that people may also be interested in.”

Tickets are $60. Proceeds will support youth outreach in the community.

You can purchase a ticket by clicking here, calling 804-732-0999 or emailing contact@petersburgsymphony.org.