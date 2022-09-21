Save the Date: Party on the Avenues

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Sunday, September 25! That's when the Westhampton Merchants Association will host the 8th annual Party on the Avenues!

The popular event will feature live music, craft beer and wine, local food, a kid zone, raffles and more.

This FREE family-friendly festival celebrates local businesses in the area and the charm of the neighborhood.

Organizers say it's the perfect opportunity to come out, have some fun and see everything this special place has to offer.

"I love this area," said Amanda Featherstone, president of the Westhampton Merchants Association. "We want to introduce people to this area so they can patronize the shops and remember that we are here. It's so easy today to click a button and shop online, but every dollar that is spent locally is a dollar that is here in Richmond and spent on our local economy and schools."

Party on the Avenues will go from 12 to 6 p.m. You'll find the fun on Libbie Avenue, between Patterson and Guthrie.

For more information about the event and the Westhampton Merchants Association, please click here.

