Save the Date: Ovation! Chorus Concert

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Sunday, August 21st. That's when Ovation! Chorus will perform a special concert, offering the community the opportunity to enjoy fantastic music while giving back to citizens in war-torn Ukraine through the American Red Cross International Relief Fund.

Ovation! organized in January of this year. There are about 70 members, ages 55 and older, representing about ten denominations. They join together in their love of choral music and sharing it with others.

For the benefit concert, Paul S. Honaker is artistic director and Lisa Edwards-Burrs, a soprano, will be a guest soloist.

The August 21st concert will take place at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, located at 10525 W. Huguenot Road in N. Chesterfield. It begins at 4:00 p.m.

Audience members may contribute a freewill offering. All proceeds will go to the American Red Cross International Relief Fund for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.