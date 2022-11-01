Save the Date: Operation Bizarre Bazaar

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Wednesday, Nov. 30. That’s when you can gain early access to the Bizarre Bazaar through Operation Bizarre Bazaar.

The Bizarre Bazaar is one of the top gift shows in America. Hundreds of vendors from all over the country sell everything from seasonal items, fine crafts, jewelry, clothing and one-of-a-kind artwork.

Operation Bizarre Bazaar is the opening night of a four-day event in Richmond. All of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Operation Healing Forces (OHF).

Tony and Gary Markel founded the nonprofit. They provide week-long therapeutic retreats for Special Operations couples well as additional resources like direct crisis support, employment services, financial planning and more.

“We recognize the sacrifices they make and, frankly, the value that provides to every American,” said Tony Markel. “So it’s a small way of us paying back those men and women.”

Markel says they will support about 250 couples this year, bringing the total to about 1,000 couples in the last 12 years.

Markel says he and his brother cover all administrative and fundraising expenses, so every dollar that is donated to OHF goes directly to the programs.

Operation Bizarre Bazaar will take place at Richmond Raceway Complex, located at 600 East Laburnum Avenue.

Please click here for more information and for tickets.