Save the Date: NICU Awareness Day and new devotional for parents

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Friday, September 30th! It's NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) Awareness Day. It's a day to honor all the babies and families who have experienced a stay in the NICU.

Amie Carter is a local mom who has been there. Her second son, Prosper, was in the NICU in 2019 for respiratory distress. When Amie was pregnant, doctors diagnosed him with an underdeveloped chest. When Prosper was born, he needed immediate medical attention.

Today, Prosper is fully recovered, but Amie says it was a frightening time full of uncertainty.

That's why she's taking her experience and the lessons she's learned to help others. She has written a devotional for NICU parents who might be feeling helpless, alone or unsure of what to expect. It's called, "Know the Truth: 7-Day Devotional for NICU Parents."

In it, Amie shares her personal experience and exposes seven lies she had to overcome during this challenging season. Using scripture, Amie demonstrates how parents can refute each lie from the enemy and trust in God's promises for themselves and their baby.

"My hope is that this will be a blessing, that it will be an encouragement to them because it's a very vulnerable time. You're kind of in a place where you feel helpless," said Amie. "This devotional is seven days. My hope is that you will find something to be thankful for and find some encouragement to help you along the journey."

The devotional will be available through Amazon in the coming days. Just search “Know the Truth: 7-Day Devotional for NICU Parents" by Amie M. Carter.