Save the Date: NAMIWalks Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, October 8th! That's when the 2022 NAMIWalks Virginia will take place.

The organization says it's the largest statewide fundraising and awareness event for mental health. NAMI stands for "National Alliance on Mental Health."

This is the first time since 2019 that the walk will be hosted in person. It will take place at the Diamond in Richmond. Optum and UnitedHealthcare are presenting sponsors.

First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin and Sen. Barbara Favola will be there to throw out ceremonial first pitches. While there is no game that day, the two distinguished guests will do the honors of "pitching for mental health."

"This is the celebrate that no one is alone. Hope and help are available," said NAMI Virginia's development director Portia Chan. "At NAMI, we are peer based. Many of us, if not all of us, have direct, lived experiences with mental health or we have been caregivers or continue to be caregivers for family members with mental health concerns and struggles."

Proceeds from the event fund NAMI Virginia's statewide helpline, educational programs, peer training, support groups, advocacy initiatives and more. The fundraiser helps keep those offerings free to those who need them.

The goal is to raise $200,000. Please click here to register for the walk or to donate.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The official Walk commences at 11:00 a.m. and the route traces the perimeter of the Diamond's premises, located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Three laps equal approximately 1.5 miles, and attendees can opt for three laps or more or less.

Live music will be played by the Ben Phelps Project. Food trucks, including Davvero Gelato, Grateful Grill, and RVA New York Style, will be there.

Additional highlights include a sponsors and affiliates' exhibition hall, a Youth MOVE area, the Virginia Family Network children's and family area, and the adjacent RVA Popup Market.

Ginny The NAMI Llama will be there alongside Nutzy and Nutasha from The Richmond Flying Squirrels.

And click here to learn more about NAMI Virginia.