Save the Date: Moon to Mars

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s a summer of space in Richmond! Save the date now through August 13. The Children’s Museum of Richmond’s new STEAM exhibit is now open to the public at its downtown location.

It’s called Moon to Mars, and it transports children to a world of possibilities in space travel. It’s designed for kids ages 0 to 8 and their families.

Little explorers can take control of a spacecraft, design, build and launch their own rockets, construct a moon base, practice lunar leaps, engage with interactive videos from real astronauts and more!

Click here to learn more about The Children’s Museum of Richmond. And click here to learn about all the space-themed exhibits in Richmond this summer.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF RICHMOND*}