Save the Date: Maymont's Garden Glow

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for October 13 through November 6. That’s when Maymont’s 2022 Garden Glow, presented by Kroger, will take place.

This enchanting experience is a whole new way to enjoy and explore Maymont. This is the fifth year of Garden Glow – and the biggest yet!

Starting at sunset, dramatic lighting transforms the historic architecture and gardens into a magical destination.

New this year, there are three original art installations plus the Italian Garden will be illuminated in addition to the Japanese Garden.

And, as always, there will be lots of family fun!

“We have a giant Shadow Wall that will have different colors on it and kids can dance and make different shapes. We also have a new installation this year that we’re calling the Big Bright Mega Light,” said Ellen Byrd, Maymont’s Senior Manager of Special Events. “When people are here, we hope they feel the magic and the community. It really does feel like you’re stepping into another world – especially when you go into some of these immersive garden spaces.”

Organizers recommend getting your ticket in advance because some time slots will sell out. Also, dress in warm clothes since it’s an outside event and don’t forget your walking shoes! For those who need additional help getting around, there will be assistance from RVA Tuk Tuk.

Food trucks and a Glow Bar will supply a selection of food and beverages.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are sold in half-hour start times – stay as long as you want. The event lasts until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance for adults and $10 for children age 3-12. At the gate, they are $17 for adults and $12 for children (as available). Maymont members pay $10 for adult tickets and $7 for children.

Click here for more information and tickets.

