Save the Date: Maker's Yard Sale

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen is hosting its second annual Maker's Yard Sale on Saturday, July 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Artists and crafters of all levels are invited to shop for new materials that encourage their creativity.

The sale will include jewelry making supplies and displays, yarn and knitting supplies, painting materials, fabrics and trims, and much more!

All four art galleries at the Center will also be open with free admission.

The Maker's Yard Sale will be held indoors. It is free and open to the public.

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen is located at 2880 Mountain Road in Glen Allen.

Click here for more information about the event.