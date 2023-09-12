Save the Date: Lara Teague Curry Memorial 5k

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Lara Teague Curry Memorial 5k and kids fun run is right around the corner, happening Saturday, September 16th at 8 a.m. beginning at Trinity United Methodist Church- 903 Forest Avenue in Henrico. For more information, visit www.trinityumc.net or visit www.henricogives.org/lara.
