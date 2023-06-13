Save the Date: Juneteenth Freedom Day at Brambly Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Monday, June 19! That’s when The Love Movement Social Event Series presents Juneteenth Freedom Day from noon to 7:00 p.m. at Brambly Park.

The event is in collaboration with The Black History Museum of Virginia.

There will be live stage performances by Sista' Nickey featuring Stable Roots and the JTucker and Krew band, African dance performance by the youth dance troop City Dance Theater, more than 30 vendors, food trucks, DJs, face painting and kid activities. The front stage will be hosted by Chey Butta.

“We’re opening up the doors for all walks of people to come celebrate, commemorate, and take some education on Juneteenth,” said Tory Gilbert, co-founder and event organizer for The Love Movement Social Event Series.

The Love Movement Social Event Series began at the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When people were feeling uneasy about coming out, Tory had the foresight to say, ‘Let’s try to make people feel comfortable coming out through social activities,’” said Roosevelt Taylor, co-founder and event organizer for The Love Movement Social Event Series. “’So, he planned the first couple of events that gradually got people out of the house and gradually got them feeling comfortable with being around each other.’”

There was such a positive response, the duo decided to continue planning events.

“We do a lot of community events such as this to get people involved, to give people education, to get them together,” said Taylor.

Click here to learn more about The Love Movement Social Event Series and stay updated on future events.

Brambly Park is located at 1708 Belleville Street in Scott’s Addition.