Save the Date: James River Regional Cleanup 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The James River Advisory Council is excited about their upcoming James RIver Regional Cleanup. We sat down with Lorne Field, Environmental Outreach Coordinator who shared more about the event. Be sure to visit their website to register for the cleanup happening September 9th from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. with various cleanup sites all over the area.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 12:29:05-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The James River Advisory Council is excited about their upcoming James RIver Regional Cleanup. We sat down with Lorne Field, Environmental Outreach Coordinator who shared more about the event. Be sure to visit their website to register for the cleanup happening September 9th from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. with various cleanup sites all over the area.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.