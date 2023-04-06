Save the Date: info and membership forum for disabled veterans

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, April 22. That’s when Disabled American Veterans (Chapter 34) will host an information and membership forum in Williamsburg.

Organizers are hoping to reach more potential members and inform them about the benefits they are entitled to. They aim to make what can be a complex process more streamlined so more people can receive the help and resources they need.

“It takes a little bit of digging to unravel all of the different twists and turns as it applies to getting to your disabilities,” said Rev. Jeffery Benoit, life member. “From the doctors’ appointments to the documentation to getting it uploaded in this world of technology…it’s a number of things, but nonetheless we at the DAV are looking forward to helping these veterans to get the disability benefits they are entitled to.”

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place at the James City County Recreation Center (Community Room A), located at 5301 Longhill Road in Williamsburg.