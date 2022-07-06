Save the Date: Ignite RPS Summer Gala '22

RICHMOND, Va. — You have a chance to have fun and support local teachers this weekend. Ignite RPS is hosting a fundraising gala on Saturday, July 9th.

Ignite RPS is a new organization that’s dedicated to helping teachers in Richmond. One of the things the nonprofit does is clear teachers’ Amazon Wishlists to supply classrooms with important and interesting learning tools.

Saturday’s gala begins at 6:00 p.m. and goes until midnight at The Hofheimer Building in Richmond. Attendees must be 21 or older. There will be live music, raffle prizes, free appetizers, a cash bar and more.

Early bird tickets are $15 or $20 at the door. Teachers receive $5 off — and the first 10 teachers will get in free!

Attire is “Black Tie / Yo Flyesttt Cocktail Fit!!”

Click here for tickets to the event and click here to visit the Ignite RPS website.

