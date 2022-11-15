Save the Date: holiday workshops at Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s nothing like the smells of fir and pine in the winter! Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds in Richmond's Fan District is getting ready for their upcoming holiday workshops.

On December 5th, you have the chance to make a holiday wreath using fresh and fragrant greens. On December 20th, learn to make a beautiful holiday centerpiece that will bring cheer to your table.

Both workshops are $150. The cost of your ticket covers all materials and instruction.

Click here for more information and to sign up. Guests must register in advance.

Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds is located at 423 Strawberry Street in Richmond.