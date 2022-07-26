Watch Now
Save the Date: HeART & Soul Fest 2022

Saturday, July 30th at Richmond City Stadium
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jul 26, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for July 30th! The HeART & Soul Festival is back for a fifth year — with a new location and new experiences.

The event is presented by Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. It highlights urban art, craft beer, soul food and Caribbean cuisine.

There will be live bands, DJs, kid zones, play areas, mural paintings, food vendors and more. It’s kid and pet friendly.

Gates open at 3pm and the event goes until 10pm at City Stadium in Richmond. Tickets start at $10.

Click here for all the details.

