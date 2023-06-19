Save the Date: Free Community Book Fair by Mia's Book Room

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the Date for June 30 and July 1. That’s when Mia’s Book Room presents its first free community book fair!

There will be books available for people of all ages – plus food, music and more.

Owner and organizer Tramia Towns reached out to friends, family and even strangers to collect the new and lightly used books. Her goal was for the community to donate 1,000 books…but she’s already surpassed that!

Towns says there are books for preschoolers, early readers, teens, adults and even grandparents. She believes books should be a resource for everyone.

“You don’t have to just sit in the house bored. There are things that you can do, and you can find a new hobby at any age,” said Towns. “Reading is something that is for everyone. The whole family can partake in it together.”

On June 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., schools, daycares, churches, and organizations can participate in the free book fair. Then, it's open to the public on July 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It will take place at The St. Luke Legacy Center located at 409 East Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23222.