Save the Date: Dylan Lynch & Kind Hearted Strangers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Saturday, August 20th for a special pop-up art gallery and music performance. It’s called NOW.HERE.

Visual artist Dylan Lynch, who is from Richmond, and the band Kind Hearted Strangers are in Richmond right now working on a collaborative experience – and you get to enjoy the end result!

They’re spending the week creating art and music in the same space. It’s all happening in a 4,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Manchester. The end goal on Saturday is an entire exhibition of paintings and a full-length record...all new material created in just seven days.

You can see the their work on display at the event Saturday. It's happening at LaDIFF, located at 1011 Commerce Road in Richmond.

Dylan Lynch’s pop-up art gallery will be open 5 to 8 p.m. and the Kind Hearted Strangers concert is 8 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $20. Please click here for tickets, T-shirts and more information. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Connor's Heroes.

In addition to the art and music, there will be food trucks, beer and wine throughout the evening.